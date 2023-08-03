Share:

As we approach the typically calmer summer season for markets, investors are discussing whether it's better to expect a renewed surge in risky investments in the next few weeks or to prepare for a potentially significant decline if the data disappoints. And this is due to the high level of optimism already reflected in the current prices.

Although some technical indicators skew caution, such as sentiment measures appearing stretched, the overall macro outlook is still favourable for risk-taking. Additionally, CPI inflation is widely expected to decrease in the next week’s data release, supporting the positive macro scrim.

US stocks, particularly cyclical ones, appear to be at risk of declining further after a period of growth. This could be due to data not meeting high expectations or the Federal Reserve adopting a more hawkish stance. The latter scenario may not occur immediately, but the market is well aware that regime shifts have occurred quickly since the pandemic, so it's best not to rule it out a more hawkish Fed entirely.

Over the past month, the FX price action has shifted from mainly being hostile towards the Dollar in July to becoming more positive against many major currencies recently. The big question is whether the market will return to a "Goldilocks" situation that aligns with some of the current year-end economic forecasts or if risk markets will take a more pessimistic turn and support the US dollar due to risk-off sentiment.

Recently, attention has been focused on the Yen due to its decreased value following the BoJ's unexpected adjustment to YCC last week. This decline is likely due to the reversal of significant policy normalization trades and the belief that YCC is now more sustainable. Given the current rate differential, the USD/JPY is still expected to increase to around 145 unless risk takes a profound turn south or there's a greater willingness to let JGB yields rise under the new YCC system or direct FX intervention.