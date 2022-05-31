US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 102.020.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Up at 118.54.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 39 ticks and trading at 139.23.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 72 ticks Lower and trading at 4137.50.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1851.50. Gold is 58 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower except the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower except he London exchange which is Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN made its move at around 11:40 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:40 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11:40 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/27/22.

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/27/22.

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Friday morning. The markets veered to the Upside again as the Dow closed Higher by 576 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Last Friday we saw a continuation of what we witnessed this entire week. The markets aren't correlated and give the appearance of possibly dropping yet get pushed Higher. One theory that comes to mind is the focus off Ukraine and Russia as the Texas shootings have taken center stage (sadly) as far as news items go. The focus off Russia also takes focus off crude oil yet everyone knows the prices are rising. Today unofficially starts the beginning of summer trading and historically speaking this has been met with low volumes and inexperienced traders at the institutionals as the experienced folks will take their holidays and vacations. Could it be different this year? Anything is possible and of course time will tell. The age old adage of "Sell in May and go away" comes to mind.