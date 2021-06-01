US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 89.775.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 68.24.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 156.05.

Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 74 ticks Higher and trading at 4221.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1913.20. Gold is 80 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Down as well. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Nikkei and Indian Sensex exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Quarles Speaks is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. This is Major.

FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little to no evidence of Market Correlation Friday morning. The markets however decided to migrate to the Upside as the Dow closed Higher by 65 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Maybe it was because it was the start of a three day, major holiday weekend in the United States but the markets migrated to the Upside Friday even though in the early AM there was no evidence of correlation, hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. Ordinarily in the summer months the old adage of "sell in May and go away" would prevail but in recent years this has not been the case. The markets have migrated to the Upside and perhaps that's because people must feel that they are winning at something. For the past year plus they haven't felt as though they were. The restrictions are starting to loosen because more and more people have been vaccinated and businesses are opening up. This past week end I was at both Philly International Airport as well as Newark and I was shocked at what I saw. I haven't seen that much traffic getting into an airport for years. Is this the turning point? Only time will tell.