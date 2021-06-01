US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 89.775.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 68.24.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 156.05.
Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 74 ticks Higher and trading at 4221.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1913.20. Gold is 80 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Down as well. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Nikkei and Indian Sensex exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Quarles Speaks is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little to no evidence of Market Correlation Friday morning. The markets however decided to migrate to the Upside as the Dow closed Higher by 65 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Maybe it was because it was the start of a three day, major holiday weekend in the United States but the markets migrated to the Upside Friday even though in the early AM there was no evidence of correlation, hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. Ordinarily in the summer months the old adage of "sell in May and go away" would prevail but in recent years this has not been the case. The markets have migrated to the Upside and perhaps that's because people must feel that they are winning at something. For the past year plus they haven't felt as though they were. The restrictions are starting to loosen because more and more people have been vaccinated and businesses are opening up. This past week end I was at both Philly International Airport as well as Newark and I was shocked at what I saw. I haven't seen that much traffic getting into an airport for years. Is this the turning point? Only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.