Summer Grain Rallies Cannot Be Trusted

Corn and soybeans, not necessarily wheat, generally suffer seasonal price pressure this time of year as the market removes the weather premium. 2022 has been a quick mover; a few weeks ago beans had removed all of the weather premium; as of today much of it has been put back into pricing due to forecasts of hot and dry weather. If the heat dome doesn't materialize, prices will likely work their way back toward $12.00 per bushel. If it does, we could see some short-term strength but a move beyond annual highs seems unlikely. Thus, we like the idea of a three-legged option spread intended to take advantage of a downtrend while leaving risk above $16.00 in the November contract (above the highs).

Alternative Strategies

Limited risk traders could look to buy the 14.00/13.00 put spread without selling the $16 call. This would be a cost and risk of about 38 cents or $1900. The max profit on this version would be about $3100 and would require holding to expiration. Alternatively, traders could buy the $13.00 put outright for about 24 cents or $1200 (max risk). If you prefer mini futures, selling a mini here risking it to a little above $15.00 is a reasonable play (each penny is $10 to a trader, so a move to $15.00 would be about $850).

NOVEMBER SOYBEAN PUT SPREAD WITH A NAKED CALL

BUY NOVEMBER SOYBEAN $14.00 PUT

SELL NOVEMBER SOYBEAN $13.00 PUT

SELL NOVEMBER SOYBEAN $16.00 CALL

Total Cost = About 10 cents or $500 plus transaction costs

These options expire on October 21, 85 days to expiration

Margin = $2773

Risk = Unlimited above $16.00

Maximum Profit = About $4,500 before considering transaction costs if held to expiration, which isn't likely...$1,700 to $2,500 would be a reasonable goal.

Zaner360 symbols:

OZSX22 P14, OZSX22 P13, OZSX22 C16

