EU mid-market update: Summer doldrums ahead of Thurs US CPI data; Italy equities reverse fall from updated windfall tax details.
Notes/Observations
- China July CPI declined -0.3% YoY, putting further pressure on PBOC to provide stimulus to boost growth. US July CPI tomorrow on Thurs, Aug 10th.
- Italian bank stocks rebounded from yesterday's losses, following news overnight from Italian Finance Ministry capping the windfall tax on banks to a maximum 0.1% of assets. Gave tailwinds to all European equities as other govt's have been reported to be considering windfall tax on banks.
- EU Earnings Recap: Continental final Q2, cut FY23 guidance due to weakening demand, sees higher costs for the year; Ahold Delhaize Q2 adj op beat, believes inflation has passed peak, raises FCF guidance and interim div; E.ON Q2 sees headwinds diminishing and gives optimism for winter over gas storage levels; TUI firm Q3 results, noted that both summer booking volume and prices are higher, winter looks 'good'; ABN Amro Q2 profit nearly double the consensus, but does not expect to reach 2024 cost targets; Vestas Q2 in line, affirmed FY23; Delivery Hero Q2 beat on top line, raised FY23 segment rev.
- Upcoming US Premarket Earnings: BAM, ODP, PENN, WEN.
- Asia closed mixed with KOSPI outperforming at +1.2%. EU indices are +0.9-2.0%. US futures are +0.2-0.5%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.8%, WTI +0.9%, TTF +7.7%; Crypto: BTC +2.2%, ETH +1.7%.
Asia
- China July CPI registered deflation for the 1`st time in 2 years (Y/Y: -0.3% v -0.4%e).
- New Zealand Q3 Inflation Expectations Survey (2-year outlook): 2.8% v 2.8% prior.
Europe
- UK NIESR [think-tank] stated that UK inflation to exceed BOE 2.0% target for the next 4 years. Country still on course to narrowly avoid a recession.
- Italy Finance Ministry noted that the new windfall tax on banks could not be higher than 0.1% of total assets.
Energy
- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +4.1M v -15.4M prior.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.78% at 462.18, FTSE +0.81% at 7,588.43, DAX +1.31% at 15,982.35, CAC-40 +1.46% at 7,375.78, IBEX-35 +1.22% at 9,415.36, FTSE MIB +2.02% at 28,508.00, SMI +0.63% at 11,126.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.35%].
Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced as the session progressed; among sectors leading the way higher are financials and consumer discretionary; lagging sectors include telecom and utilites; banking subsector supported after clarification of impact of windfall taxes in Italy, French rebound; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Brookfield Asset Management, ODP, PENN Entertainment and Target.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Delivery Hero [DHER.DE] +8.5% (Q2 results beat, raises FY23 guidance), TUI [TUI1.DE] +0.5% (earnings; bookings outlook), Flutter Entertainment [FLTR.UK] -5.5% (earnings).
- Consumer staples: Ahold Delhaize [AD.NL] -2.5% (earnings).
- Energy: E.ON [EOAN.DE] -1.0% (Q2 results).
- Financials: Unicredit [UCG.IT] +3.5%, Intesa Sanpaolo [ISP.IT] +2.5%, Banca Monte Paschi de Siena [BMPS.IT] +4.0% (Italy Finance Ministry: New windfall tax on banks cannot be higher than 0.1% of total assets), ABN Amro [ABN.NL] -2.0% (Q2 results beat, adjusts cost forecasts).
- Healthcare: Novartis [NOVN.CH] -0.5% (Remibrutinib phase III trials met primary endpoints).
- Industrials: Continental [CON.DE] +0.5% (Q2 results, cuts FY23 guidance), Brenntag [BNR.DE] +3.5% (Q2 results, misses estimates, cuts FY23 guidance).
- Materials: Voestalpine [VOE.AT] -2.0% (Q1 results).
Speakers
- Sweden Think Tank NIER stated that the domestic economy was heading for a downturn. Higher rates and inflation had hit households hard. House building was falling rapidly. It cut the 2023 GDP forecast from -0.4% to -0.9% (larger contraction) and maintained the 2023 CPI forecast from 6.1%. It was the Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) beginning to ease rate around summer 2024.
- Bank of Italy Jun Gross Non-performing Loans (NPLs): €31.1B vs. €30.2B prior.
- Romania Central Bank (NBR) Gov Isarescu noted that high inflation going forward would be partially caused by wage sensitive services inflation. Rules out possibility of rate cuts in 2023.
- Romania Central Bank updated its Staff Projections which raised end-2023 CPI from 7.1% to 7.5% and raised the end-2024 CPI from 4.2% to 4.4.
- Philippines Central Bank Dep Gov Dakila reiterated BSP stance that stood ready to act to ensure inflation returns to target.
- China govt said to consider a leaders meeting with Japan on the sidelines of the upcoming Asean meeting in Indonesia.
Currencies/fixed income
- USD retraced some of its recent safe-haven flows as European equity markets rebounded. Dealers noted that more dovish signals were coming from Fed officials in recent speak. Overall markets still see a 25bps hike at the Sept FOMC.
- EUR/USD at 1.0983.
- USD/JPY at 143.45.
- GBP/USD at 1.2753.
Economic data
- (DK) Denmark Jun Current Account Balance (DKK): 27.2B v 24.3B prior; Trade Balance (ex-shipping): 8.4B v 9.1B prior.
- (NO) Norway Q2 Average Monthly Earnings Y/Y: 5.2% v 4.4% prior.
- (JP) Japan July Preliminary Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: -19.8% v -21.1% prior.
- (TW) Taiwan July CPI Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.9%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.6% prior; PPI Y/Y: -3.2% v -4.8%.
Fixed income issuance
- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK3.35B in 2025 and 2033 DGB Bonds.
- (UK) DMO sold £3.5B in 3.25% Jan 2033 Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.350% v 4.595% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.60x v 2.75x prior; Tail: 0.7bps v 0.3bps prior.
- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 1.25% Sept 2031 Bonds; Avg Yield: 3.97% v 3.70% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.18x v 2.05x prior.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.0B in 2.6% Aug 2033 Bunds.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).
- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q2 Unemployment Rate: No est v 7.2% prior.
- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jun Trade Balance: No est v -€2.5B prior.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun Industrial Production M/M: No est v -4.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v -14.3% prior.
- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 2032 and 2035 Bonds.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds.
- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Aug 4th: No est v -3.0% prior.
- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank July Minutes.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jun Retail Sales M/M: -0.2%e v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: +0.7%e v -1.0% prior.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jun Broad Retail Sales M/M: -0.3%e v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.4%e v 3.0% prior.
- 08:00 (MX) Mexico July CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 4.8%e v 5.1% prior.
- 08:00 (MX) Mexico July CPI Core M/M: 0.4%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.7%e v 6.9% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Building Permits M/M: No est v 10.5% prior.
- 08:30 (UR) Ukraine July CPI M/M: 0.0%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 11.8%e v 12.8% prior.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia July CPI M/M: 0.7%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 4.3%e v 3.3% prior.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia July CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.4% prior.
- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year Notes.
- (CO) Colombia July Consumer Confidence: No est v -14.1 prior.
- 19:01 (UK) July RICS House Price Balance: -51%e v -46% prior.
- 19:50 (JP) Japan July PPI M/M: +0.2%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.5%e v 4.1% prior.
- 21:00 (AU) Australia Aug Consumer Inflation Expectations Survey: No est v 5.2% prior.
- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.6%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 6.0%e v 6.4% prior.
- 22:00 (JP) Japan July Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: No est v 6.5% prior.
- 22:00 (NZ) New Zealand to sell combined NZ$500M in 2026, 2032 and 2037 bonds.
- 23:00 (TH) Thailand July Consumer Confidence: No est v 56.7 prior; Economic Confidence: No est v 51.2 prior.
- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.
