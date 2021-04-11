This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 14.90, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 15.84 and 16.50.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 14.90, which will be followed by moving down to support level 14.08.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 15.

Monthly Forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 15, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 16.70.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 15, which will be followed by reaching support level 14 and 13.

