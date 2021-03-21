This/Next week forecast (March 22 – 26, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 15.84, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 16.70 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 17.50.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 15.84, which will be followed by reaching support level 15 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 14.

Previous week forecast

Fundamental analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 15.

Monthly forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 18, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 20.50.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 18, which will be followed by reaching support level 16.50 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 15.

Previous month forecast