This/Next Week Forecast (March 15 – 19, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 16.70, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 18.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 16.70, which will be followed by reaching support level 15.95 and 15.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 15.
Monthly Forecast, March 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 18, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 20.50.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 18, which will be followed by reaching support level 16.50 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 15.