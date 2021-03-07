Weekly Forecast, March 8 – 12, 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 16.70, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1750 and 18.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 16.70, which will be followed by reaching support level 15.65 and 15.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 15.
Monthly Forecast, March 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 18, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 20.50.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 18, which will be followed by reaching support level 16.50 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 15.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
Gold: Uptick might still be seen as an opportunity for XAU/USD bears
Gold consolidated its recent slide to multi-month lows and remained confined in a range on Friday. The passage of the US stimulus bill, attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities extended some support.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).