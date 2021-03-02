Tuesday Forecast
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 16.70, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 17.50.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 16.70, which will be followed by reaching support level 15.65 and 15.
Previous week forecast
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 15.
Monthly Forecast, March 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 18, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 20.50.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 18, which will be followed by reaching support level 16.50 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 15.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
