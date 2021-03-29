We are seeing USD strength against all other major currencies which, in many cases like EURUSD or USDJPY, started in the beginning of this year.
This gives us an opportunity in economic news trading to look for movement in price action against the trend.
For example, should this week’s Non-Farm Payrolls temporarily drive the price lower on USDJPY, to a line of support, we can buy back in using our technical strategies and risk management.
This week we have many opportunities with tomorrow’s Consumer Confidence Index, Wednesday’s ADP Employment Change and Pending Home Sales, Thursday’s Manufacturing PMI and, Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls.
Also, watch for the Crude Oil Stocks Change which will affect the price of WTI.
Also, we have good news about the blockage of the Suez Canal and a final resolution and the full opening of the canal, should drive both Brent Crude and WTI lower.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).