S&P 500 bears missed a good intraday opportunity after winning for 6 hrs in the regular session. For all the market breadth limping along, it was Russell 2000, financials and industrials with materials that did well, no matter what energy, precious metals and cryptos see on the horizon.
Bearish divergencies in advancing-declining issues, new high-new lows, even merely stocks above the 50-day moving averages in S&P 500 and Nasdaq – amply described yesterday together with earnings, job market and manufacturing (LEIs) data ahead, haven‘t invalidated the medium-term bearish case for stocks. For all the shrinking liquidity talked, this rally is proceeding – sell in May and go away“ seasonal effect would be weaker than usual.
(…) Disruptive tech (AI driving semiconductors) remains well placed. … So, we have tech stocks to outperform value in the current low growth environment, would the thinking go, however if you check market breadth in Nasdaq, the bearish divergence in the making is even worse than in S&P 500. It‘s the big names and semiconductors holding it up, while advance-decline line and new highs-new lows are largely struggling.
Don‘t forget the (some 3 months ahead) debt ceiling impasse – Treasury is thus far drawing down its General Account at the Fed (what was $355bn early Mar is only $113bn now), while the Fed is shrinking its balance sheet, and at the same time deposits from both small and big banks are going to money market funds and similar.
M2 continutes declining, LEIs are firmly negative, ISM manufacturing at 46 is the average of when recession has been declared (in my opinion, recession though isn‘t here yet still thanks to most consumers still going through the excess savings – and that‘s delaying the onset), and the deposit outflows make for less commercial credit expansion possibilities. Real estate likewise hasn‘t bottomed yet – neither commercial nor residential (and that would weigh on both banks and consumers), job market is sliding as per my schedule, and earnings estimates for the overwhelming majority still to report, seem likewise too optimistic to me still.
While we‘re getting disinflation (that‘s what‘s spurring the greatest disconnect threatening stocks), it‘s the headline figure driven by retreating energy – this though has stopped being the truth regarding oil – yet core inflation (both core CPI and core PPI) don‘t mirror that optimism.
As I have stated in late 2022, the Fed is trying to avoid the 1970s mistake of not attending to inflation expectations (as these risk becoming unanchored), hiking too fast, causing a recession, and having to cut. This time, Powell is determined to go slow, and keep rates restrictive, slightly restrictive in a bid not to cause recession, even if the Fed (correctly and not only for this reason) acknowledged recession risks in 2H 2023 as sharply up thanks to the spring banking crisis.
All of this combined translates into what I told you a week ago – USD relief rally, a few points‘ upswing coinciding with risk-off turn in the markets, is approaching as much as the talk of dollar double bottom. It had already sent precious metals packing Friday – but my 2023 star pick of PMs remains unchanged, but we‘re likely to correct first before overcoming gold highs as it becomes later in 2023 obvious that the Fed would have to step up to the plate and start buying assets again.
For now though, as the first tweet in the European morning and the following one argue, the buyers still have some time to close finally above 4,188 (likely today, not an isolated instance), but I doubt that 4,257 can be sustainably broken above. This struggle above 4,188 would be enough to convince the last doubters that a new bull market is born – if it sticks around till the end of the month.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times – on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Combine with Telegram that never misses sending you notification whenever I tweet anything substantial, but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock. So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have my Twitter profile open in a separate tab with notifications on so as to benefit from extra intraday calls.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
4,209 is the nearest weak resistance, but we‘re to see consolidation around 4,188 first. The momentum from yesterday still points higher, especially if tech catches up and we see a modest rotation into growth stocks including semiconductors. No matter how these are lagging lately relatively speaking, they‘ll remain among the better performing pockets of the market in 2023.
No time for a broad stock market downswing – rising unemployment claims Thursday would help, but undershooting PMIs Friday (nothing unachievable), would help totally. Till then, it‘s still a grind to convince that it‘s „safe“ to buy the dips before more of the earnings announced start spoiling the picture.
Gold, Silver and miners
Precious metals correction is firmly here, and merely starting. Look at crypto as well confirming the stiffening headwinds. All eyes on Fed tightening and yields rising again (rising within a certain range for 2023 – in 10-y below 4% and above 3.25%, that‘s its range).
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0950 area as USD rebounds
EUR/USD has retreated to the 1.0950 area and erased a portion of its daily gains. The mixed opening in Wall Street and hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President Bullard seem to be helping the US Dollar find demand and capping the pair's upside.
GBP/USD pulls away from daily tops, holds above 1.2400
GBP/USD manages to hold comfortably above 1.2400 despite having lost its bullish momentum in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index recovered from session lows on the back of hawkish Fed commentary and cautious market mood.
Gold moves back above $2,000 amid weaker USD, bulls lack conviction
Gold price regains some positive traction on Tuesday and moves away from a one-and-half-week low, around the $1,981 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains, around the $2,000 psychological mark.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Banks entering weaker seasonal period on earnings focus
The focus for banks this earnings season is what are deposit levels like. With many major banks offering low-interest rate levels on deposits, despite higher-yielding bonds are depositors moving their accounts in search of better returns?