Higher inflation

Rising commodity prices have dominated global markets with bottlenecks appearing as demand outpaces supply in the goods markets. The US continues to show signs of a strong economic recovery with a solid vaccination progress and outlook for further fiscal easing with Biden’s economic reform packages. In China, recent PMI’s point to a rebound in Q2 with exports increasing as US imports got a lift from the new stimulus. In the EU, vaccinations have gained pace as the use of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines largely continues, thus staying on track to have doses for all adults by mid-July. Overall, we extend our narrative of a strong US economy relative to EU and Asia.

USD weakness has extended, but should be temporary

Since April, clearer communication from the Fed and rising commodities have brought reflation back as a theme for FX markets. The development of EUR/USD thus hinges on whether a scenario of peak reflation with a hawkish FED presents itself or if PMIs and inflation continue to rise leading to a case of dollar weakness amid rising focus on bottlenecks. Despite recent broad based USD weakness, which has supported commodities as well as inflation expectations, EUR/NOK has remained close to the 10 figure. EUR/GBP has moved back to 0.86 after SNP failed to secure the absolute majority in the Scottish Parliament election. EUR/SEK has largely stayed range-bound.

Recovery of the oil market to continue in H2

OPEC+ will start normalising oil output from May, which will ease the upside potential for oil prices from the sound demand backdrop. We expect OPEC+ to balance the normalisation of output with the ongoing recovery in demand. Drilling activity has only slowly started to increase in the US shale oil and has not led to higher production yet. The ongoing vaccine roll out, reopening of economies and growing inflationary pressure has brightened the outlook for oil prices.

Download The Full Market Guide