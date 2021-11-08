The US jobs report in October was stronger than anticipated. The monthly change in nonfarm payrolls was 531,000 and there were positive revisions to the two previous months. The strong jobs report reflects that the COVID-19 situation improved and probably some lagged effects from the expiration of higher unemployment benefits. Employment is still, however, 4.2 million below the level in February 2020. The number of people reporting they are not working due to concerns of getting infected with COVID-19 or because they were laid off/furloughed due to COVID-19 is on a declining trend. The former may increase if the US is hit by another wave over the winter, which we expect.
Wage growth remains high with average hourly earnings running close to 5% y/y. Especially within “leisure and hospitality” where average hourly earnings are rising at a significantly higher pace every month than before COVID-19. The annual wage growth rate in this sector is now 11.2% y/y. The Employment Cost Index rose 1.3% q/q in Q3. Businesses are still expecting strong wage growth going forward, according to the “compensation” subcomponent in the NFIB survey.
So what is going on in the US labour market? We think there are still clear signs that the labour market is tight by many measures. The labour force remains nearly 2% lower than in February 2020 amid elevated labour demand. While participation among 25-54-year-olds is trending higher (probably related to re-opening of schools, as much fewer are reporting they are not working because they are caring for children, not in school or day-care), participation among 55 years of age or older is moving sideways due to retirement. The latter group is likely harder to get back, especially when COVID-19 is not under control and they are more exposed to severe illness. According to the NFIB survey, businesses are still struggling to find qualified workers and to fill positions.
Labour demand is high. The number of job openings declined to 10.4 million in August but that is still very high from a historical perspective. Job openings are rising across sectors but are highest in the “Leisure & Hospitality”, “retail trade” and “manufacturing”. Employment in “Leisure & Hospitality” is still more than 8% lower than in February 2020. According to the consumer survey from the Conference Board, jobs are still plentiful, so consumers know that the labour market is tight. Businesses’ hiring plans remain high.
The mismatch between demand and supply is also visible when comparing the job opening rate with the hiring rate. The former is much higher right now. This also means upside pressure on wages and hence underlying inflation pressure.
At the November FOMC meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated that labour market developments are key for the timing of Fed hikes. As we doubt the labour force will rebound to the levels prevailing before the covid crisis (especially not over the next six months), we expect the Fed will need to tighten more next year than what they are signalling right now. For more read Fed Research – Review: Tapering marks the beginning of a tightening cycle, 3 November.
