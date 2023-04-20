Share:

Lately, fears of systemic risks in the banking sector have largely subsided in line with our expectation The turmoil in the banking sector is in our view a natural symptom of the sharp tightening of monetary policy over the past year By construction, QE and large liquidity provisions during COVID boosted the banking sector balance sheet This is now reversing That said, it does highlight the rising trade off facing central banks amid the need for a contractionary policy to bring inflation down and the risk of breaking something systemically important Over the last month most central banks have continued to hike policy rates and markets have returned to pricing in further tightening Earlier this month OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day cut, which lifted Brent above 80 USD/bbl.

Medium-term USD positive, negative SEK and with large outcome space for NOK

Subsiding systemic risk fears have contributed to a decline in FX volatility EUR/CHF has moved back below 0 99 following UBS acquiring Credit Suisse and a resolute response from the SNB EUR/USD has edged higher on a broad repricing of central banks, euro area growth optimism and moderating US data on growth, labour and inflation Despite the rise in oil prices, EUR/NOK has continued to creep higher in a move we primarily attribute to strong EUR performance and large fiscal NOK FX sales Likewise, SEK has suffered due to thin liquidity The growth outlook and housing markets remain SEK headwinds EUR/GBP has remained largely range bound around 0 88.

We maintain the strategic case for a lower EUR/USD based on relative terms of trade, real rates and relative unit labour costs Yet, near term euro area growth optimism, relative rates and lower energy prices could add temporary support to the cross While we in the near term see a case for a limited SEK rebound, we continue to expect the SEK to struggle over the medium term horizon on the back of a relatively worse outlook for the Swedish economy compared to peers, valuation as well as an increased risk of overtightening by the Riksbank For NOK, we still believe in a more bullish secular case for energy and by extension NOK for the coming 5 years However, we acknowledge the near term NOK outlook looks challenging given large fiscal NOK sales and thus leave a more “ near term profile albeit we emphasise that the potential outcome space is wide.

A key assumption behind our FX forecasts is that of a stronger USD and tightening of global financial conditions Risks to this assumption primarily lies in Fed delivering an actual policy pivot possibly due to systemic risk fears or a weaker US economy than we expect.

