Optimism, bordering on jubilation, prevailed in stock markets yesterday, although traders in FX and gold, for the most part, stood aloof from the move.
A sigh of relief washed over in US stocks, causing sharp buying on news that the US government debt ceiling had been raised by 480bn until December, removing the threat of a default by the world's largest economy. However, by the end of the day, the effect of this news reversed the initial jump. The markets are likely to spend most of today in very tight ranges and low volumes, waiting for US labour market figures for September.
The Chinese bourses, which opened after a week-long holiday, are enjoying an influx of buyers on reduced fears of a domino effect from the Evergrande default.
In addition, Chinese business activity data were also bullish, marking a return to expansion in services and manufacturing last month after a dip in August. Chinese indexes are gaining about 1% today despite the liquidity squeeze from the PBC - a sign that the market is already seeing an indiscriminate sell-off in Chinese assets as it has been witnessing in previous weeks.
The cautious sentiment in US equity markets, where selling prevailed towards the end of the day, could reflect that the funds prefer the sell-the-growth tactic. The pressure on the S&P500 intensified on the return of the index to its 50-day average. But interestingly, earlier, the European indices (DAX40, FTSE100, and several others) and the Dow Jones found strong buying when they touched the 200-day average. The tug-of-war between bulls and bears is concentrated between these technical levels. Going beyond them could trigger the surrender of one of the sides, causing the start of a powerful trend.
Today's labour market data has the potential to create such momentum. The US economy is expected to create 490K new jobs in September. If the actual data comes out significantly better than this expectation, it will sharply increase the chances of a QE rollback from the Fed as early as next month.
Positive news from the labour market has the potential to give a boost to the dollar, pushing it to renew its one-year highs on the DXY. Despite the notable oversold conditions in EURUSD, in the case of strong NFP, the pressure on the pair could gain new momentum, making a decline to 1.1400 possible as early as next week.
Separately, increasing the government debt ceiling would allow the US Treasury to sharply increase bond auctions, sucking liquidity from the market to normalise its cash reserves, which is positive for the dollar. But together with a reduction in balance sheet purchases from the Fed, this could create a wave of pressure in equity markets.
Thus, strong employment data promises to support dollar buying. The pressure in equities is supported by the failure to rise above the 50-day average in the S&P500.
A weak NFP, on the other hand, could bring pressure on the dollar and support buying shares. In this case, the dollar could quickly reverse to a decline, recapturing the local overbought conditions created by sustained buying since the beginning of September.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.