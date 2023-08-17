USD: Strong retail sales but can that last?
The US retail sales data for July added to the list of US data that has indicated continued resilience of the US economy, suggesting the Fed’s tightening action to date is having limited impact on curtailing consumer demand. The only speaker this week – Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari – spoke following the release of the data stating that he saw no evidence of a recession around the corner and added that the Fed “was a long way from cutting rates” given inflation remains too high. Kashkari, who is a voter this year, also admitted that he was surprised by the resilience of the economy. For sure, the retail sales data was strong. The Control Group (that plugs into GDP) 3mth annualised increase in July was 8.6%. So, Kashkari understandably refers to the resilience of the economy and to not seeing any sign of recession.
That said, it is important to remember the turn of an economy from resilience to recession can be quite abrupt and quick. Looking back at the Control Group 3mth annualised rate you can see for example that there was growth of 6% in November 2007, the month before the NBER-determined recession began in the US.
US consumer expectations relative to current conditions
Source: Bloomberg, Macrobond & MUFG GMR
The chart above highlights the current differential between the Conference Board indices for Current Conditions and Expectations with consumer expectations relative to current conditions at levels always consistent with recession. So current conditions for US consumer are pretty good but expectations relative to this remain extremely low underlining the angst that could result in quite a sudden change. So, while the data remains resilient, we could see that change quite suddenly.
What was interesting yesterday was the reaction to this strong retail sales report – yields fell along with the equity market. It may be the first sign of a near-term limit to the upside for yields and a period of consolidation rather than further advances from here seems plausible. Similar price action in bond yields were evident in Europe and for the UK the yield increase was modest despite the very strong wage data in the jobs report. Considering the strength of the wage increases, the 2yr Gilt yield advanced just 6bps. While I have a bias favouring the US dollar now, the move in yields certainly makes it likely that FX moves remain within recent ranges.
Based on Kashkari’s comments and comments from most Fed officials, I would expect to see the minutes from the FOMC this night to reveal confidence in the ‘soft landing’ for the economy view. I will be looking to see what levels of conviction there are on the topic of pausing rate hikes versus needing to hike further.
