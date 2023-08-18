One of the helpful functions that Seasonax provides is the ability to quickly search through thousands of different instruments in a few seconds. By choosing your market, the start date, and the examination period you can quickly sort through the market and find the best seasonal outlooks ahead.
For example, the USDMXN pair has just under a 90% winning ratio between August 18 and August 31. Will this pattern play out again this year? Keep in mind that just because a seasonal pattern has worked in the past it does not guarantee it will work in the future, but it is a helpful way of identifying strong seasonal patterns.
Major Trade Risks: The biggest risk here is to do with the monetary policy moves of the US and Mexico that affect the rate of the USDMXN pair.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
