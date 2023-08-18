Share:

One of the helpful functions that Seasonax provides is the ability to quickly search through thousands of different instruments in a few seconds. By choosing your market, the start date, and the examination period you can quickly sort through the market and find the best seasonal outlooks ahead.

For example, the USDMXN pair has just under a 90% winning ratio between August 18 and August 31. Will this pattern play out again this year? Keep in mind that just because a seasonal pattern has worked in the past it does not guarantee it will work in the future, but it is a helpful way of identifying strong seasonal patterns.

Major Trade Risks: The biggest risk here is to do with the monetary policy moves of the US and Mexico that affect the rate of the USDMXN pair.

