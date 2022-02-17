Danish card and MobilePay data spending was up by around 9.5% in the first half of February 2022 compared to 2019, data up to February 14th shows. Given inflation and changes in spending behaviour away from cash, this implies that spending in real terms is only slightly higher today than before Covid hit the economy.

Service spending continues to improve, with a further lift of restaurant spending and spending in bars and nightclubs. Travel spending continues to increase as well, and we are now back around pre-pandemic levels for this time of year. There is likely a price effect in the data, but overall there is little doubt that Danes are increasingly willing to plan holidays ahead.

The improvement in online sales since new year’s is partially due to the improvement in travel spending, which is around 15% of online spending in our figures. Hence, online spending excluding travel is up 29% in week 6 compared to 42% for January as a whole. There is quite some noise at the weekly level, but the trend in online spending is worth keeping an eye on.

Along the same lines, we are starting to see a weakening of retail spending. For week 6, spending in retailing was up 11% compared to week 6 2019. By comparison, total retail spending in January was up 14% from 2019. Hence, the weakness is far from dramatic, but worth noting.

