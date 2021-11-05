A rebound in US job creation has spurred new gains for stock markets, pushing the FTSE 100 back above 7300 and leading to new record highs in the US.
- NFPs come in ahead of expectations
- Stocks continue their strong run
- Is it all looking too good to be true?
A long-awaited solid NFP reading has provided a boost for stock markets, pushing US indices to new record highs across the board. Coupled with the ‘steady as she goes’ mandate from the Fed earlier in the week, enthusiasm for stocks has returned once again, with European markets also gaining in the final session of the week. US indices in particular have enjoyed a strong period, and while the final weeks of the year usually see further gains there is some concern that a lot of good news is being priced in at these levels. Earnings season has delivered plenty of good news too, with corporate America showing that the recovery remains strong, while profitability is improving as well. But questions should perhaps now be asked about what, aside from sheer bullish momentum, can keep us moving higher from here.
That volatility has risen this afternoon is perhaps a sign that we should expect a November interruption to the bullish narrative. Complacency appears to be creeping in to markets after a solid year for equities, and as the supply chain narrative begins to lose its power to shock the hunt will begin for other problems to monitor. At the very least, stocks do look vulnerable to some profit-taking at these levels.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
