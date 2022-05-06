The selling continues in stock markets, which remain under pressure thanks to another solid US jobs report.
Stocks slip further into the red following NFPs
“From today’s job data it is clear that the US economy continues to motor ahead, and while wage growth might not have been as strong as expected, the overall picture continues to support the Fed’s plan for further tightening of policy. Stocks had been hoping for a quiet end to the week, with some breathing space after all the volatility, but it is not to be. Investors continue to fret about the possibility of a recession in the US and elsewhere caused by monetary tightening. Earnings season has done little to assuage concerns about pressured consumer spending, leaving markets on the back foot once again.”
Euro climbs on rate hike expectations
“The ECB finally seems willing to talk about the fact that rates will need to be higher in coming months, having carefully skirted such conversations in the year so far. This has given the euro a bit of a lift against the dollar, but set against the Fed’s plans, those of the ECB (and the BoE too) look decidedly lacklustre, offering little support for the euro and sterling in the medium term.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
