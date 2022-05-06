The selling continues in stock markets, which remain under pressure thanks to another solid US jobs report.

Stocks slip further into the red following NFPs

“From today’s job data it is clear that the US economy continues to motor ahead, and while wage growth might not have been as strong as expected, the overall picture continues to support the Fed’s plan for further tightening of policy. Stocks had been hoping for a quiet end to the week, with some breathing space after all the volatility, but it is not to be. Investors continue to fret about the possibility of a recession in the US and elsewhere caused by monetary tightening. Earnings season has done little to assuage concerns about pressured consumer spending, leaving markets on the back foot once again.”

Euro climbs on rate hike expectations

“The ECB finally seems willing to talk about the fact that rates will need to be higher in coming months, having carefully skirted such conversations in the year so far. This has given the euro a bit of a lift against the dollar, but set against the Fed’s plans, those of the ECB (and the BoE too) look decidedly lacklustre, offering little support for the euro and sterling in the medium term.”