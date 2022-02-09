Stock markets continue to claw back lost ground in afternoon trading, while the FTSE 100 is back above 7600 today, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“The Vix is falling and investors are feeling more confident about the future than was the case a week ago.”

Stock markets rediscover their zing

“It has been a day of solid gains for equity markets, which continue to put the volatility of January behind them. Stocks of all types and sectors have made headway, a fact underlined by the inflows to equity markets in recent weeks, which has shown that investors are still content to buy the dip. Stock markets have found the going easier thanks to the lack of central bank meetings, and earnings have not had the shock or awe impact that dominated last week. While there is still a lingering sense of unease, price action at the moment continues to point towards the buyers having rescued the situation once again.”

VIX slump continues

“The reversal from January continues with a renewed drop for the Vix. Fear has receded over the past few days, exemplified by the fall in the volatility index and an easing off in the put/call index from its highs a month ago. Investors will be hoping this continues, allowing for more funds to be put to work in equities, but March’s pivotal FOMC meeting means that there is at least one bump in the road that must be negotiated fairly soon.”