The best time to buy gold and silver was before the world began its slide into insanity.
The second-best time to buy metals may be now.
Many long-time bullion investors have held off, expecting prices would fall. Premiums did come down significantly over the summer – as did silver prices in particular. However, premiums never fully normalized, and they are now once again on the rise.
Anyone waiting for lower premiums is waiting for the drivers behind strong demand to shift. That may be a while.
To expect lower premiums from here requires faith in the following relatively far-fetched scenarios:
- the spike in inflation is “transitory” after all.
- central bankers will decide it is time for stimulus-addicted economies and debt addicted governments to go cold turkey.
- politicians will give up on COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates.
- supply chain disruptions will soon be resolved.
- unemployed people, who have grown dependent on government transfer payments, will return to work.
- crooked bullion bankers will cease efforts which keep gold and silver prices artificially low, thereby encouraging buyers and discouraging sellers.
Until much of the above becomes true, the economic and political environment will continue driving waves of new buyers into the retail bullion markets. And investors looking to sell metal will remain few and far between.
The current lack of selling isn’t the only constraint on supply.
Producers – miners, refiners, and mints – are also sensitive challenges including inflation in fuel prices, supply chain disruptions for equipment and parts, labor shortages, and lockdowns.
If the bullion markets are an indication, investors are betting heavily against a quick resolution to the problems above.
Meanwhile, there is no resolution in sight to the country’s burgeoning debt problem other than more Federal Reserve currency creation.
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s deal with Democrats last week authorizes the government to borrow another $480 billion through December 3rd. At that point, the resolution of the current debate will undoubtedly enable the Treasury Department to continue selling bonds to the Fed.
The Fed has a dual mandate to fight inflation and promote full employment. To the extent the central bankers take that mandate seriously (not much in our view), they have a real dilemma brewing. The labor market is signaling a need for more stimulus at the same time rampant inflation is demanding they tighten.
The unofficial Fed mandate is to promote higher stock prices and to act as the buyer of last resort for multi-trillions in new federal debt. That means any attempts to tighten will likely be window dressing and short-lived.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes as market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16 but off the lows as US stocks advance and closed bond markets provide some calm. Concerns about energy costs, disappointing US jobs figures and uncertainty about fiscal policy weighed on sentiment earlier. The ECB's Lane seems reluctant to act to battle inflation.
GBP/USD trades higher amid hawkish BOE comments, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36 after BOE officials suggested rate hikes may come soon to battle rising inflation. The EU and the UK are set to clash over the Northern Irish protocol, a lingering Brexit issue.
Gold on pause, but sellers outpace buyers
Gold prices have returned to pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls report levels. US macroeconomic data will likely take centre stage this week. XAU/USD is at risk of falling sharply, 1,748.05 is the immediate support level.
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
'Xi Thought' and its impact on the corporate West
The Wall Street Journal has reported that ''Chinese President Xi Jinping is zeroing in on the ties that China’s state banks and other financial stalwarts have developed with big private-sector players, expanding his push to curb capitalist forces in the economy.''