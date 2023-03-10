Strong data would allow Fed to stay hawkish

EURUSD consolidates before ECB hike
GBPUSD falters as BoE policy lags behind
XAUUSD slips as bond yields rise
NAS 100 struggles as Fed may double down
EUR/USD hits 1.0700 for the first time in almost three weeks, DXY under pressure
EUR/USD rose further on Friday and peaked at 1.0700, the highest level since February 20. Despite the stronger-than-expected NFP growth, the DXY is falling by more than 0.70% and US yields are sharply lower. The jobs report showed an increase in the Unemployment Rate in February.
GBP/USD trims gains after reaching weekly highs above 1.2100
GBP/USD gained traction and climbed to 1.2113, the highest in a week, on Friday amid broad US Dollar weakness. The US jobs report for February showed strong gains in jobs but an increase in the unemployment rate and wages cooling down to the slowest growth in a year.
Gold soars and turns positive for the week above as US yields plunge
Gold price jumped to $1,867 on Friday, reaching the highest level in three weeks. Data from the US showed employers added 311K jobs in February surpassing expectations; but an increase in the Unemployment Rate and slow wage growth. US yields slumped, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin recovers modestly after US Nonfarm Payrolls
The United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data showed the US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, surpassing forecasts of a 205,000 gain. The month of February was expected to note a relatively lesser increase in the jobs report as compared to January.
Solid hiring continued in February, but slowdown in store
Job growth remained hot in February with 311K new jobs added. And while hiring remained on a roll, there were hints that strong job growth need not come at the expense of fanning inflation pressures.