The ECB slowed the pace of rate hikes to 25bp this month, but left the door wide-open to more rate hikes in the coming months.
The growing divergence between the ECB and the Fed policy outlooks builds a stronger case for a significantly higher euro against the US Dollar; price pullbacks continue to be interesting opportunities to strength long positions in the single currency.
In the US, stress around the US regional banks don’t seem to be abating. Lately on the chopping block are PacWest and Western Alliance, that lost 50% and 38% respectively yesterday.
US banks slid close to 3% yesterday.
Bank stress fuels Fed doves. As of today, the market is not only expecting three rate cuts in the second half of this year, but price in the first potential rate cut for July.
Happily, Apple results gave a smile to investors after the bell. Apple’s overall sales fell for the second quarter in a row, but iPhone sales were stronger than expected and helped Apple beat both revenue and profit expectations.
Apple’s share gained 2.5% in the afterhours trading.
Today, investors will closely monitor the US jobs data. A soft NFP read, and ideally softening wages growth could further fuel the Fed doves and boost Fed rate cut expectations.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.
Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing
PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.
Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat
Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.