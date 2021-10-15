Outlook: The US news today includes retail sales, likely a bummer because of falling autos, but up an okay 0.5% ex-autos. The auto story is the chip/supply chain story and those forecasting autos are watching Covid developments in Asia where most of the chips are made. Retail sales might have been affected by the end of supplemental unemployment benefits is early Sept, but since so many states (over 20) pulled that plug in August, it will be impossible to tell.

We also get the University of Michigan consumer confidence and the Empire State index.

About inflation, it’s not hard to make the case for inflation falling back within 3-6 months, stretching the meaning of the now-forbidden word “transitory” but not the persistent, toxic, growth-destroying inflation of yore. Alternatively, the case can just as easily be made for many inflation components to retain their muscle and go on, and on. For example, the NYT chooses housing costs–as we did yesterday–as a permanent blot on the inflation copybook because once rents rise, they hardly ever go back down again. And “The national median rent has increased 16.4 percent since January, Apartment List said in its September rental report, with monthly growth slowing slightly from its July peak.”

Another set of prices that will go back down but not anytime soon is commodities, especially energy but also base metals. Bloomberg reports zinc is at its highest since 2007 (remember what happened in 2007-08) because smelters can’t afford energy prices. “A gauge of six industrial metals hit an all-time high on the London Metal Exchange, as zinc rose as much as 6.9%. Aluminum, one of the most energy-intensive commodities, touched the highest since 2008. Copper traded briefly over the $10,000-a-ton mark, and spreads are pointing to a sharply tighter market -- spot copper contracts are trading at the biggest premium over futures in nearly a decade as global inventories shrink.”

And commodity and energy price “Strains in China are particularly evident, where factory-gate prices rose at the fastest pace in almost 26 years in September. It’s a surge that could easily spill over to other economies given the nation’s role as the world’s largest exporter.”

Bloomberg has a head-scratcher of a chart showing the contribution to inflation of re-opening factors and non-reopening. The re-opening story is a revival of the narrative last spring before the summer Delta surge when it looked like services (hotels, restaurants, airlines, etc.) were going to explode. That was re-opening prices. Non-reopening is the core stuff like rents and maybe some commodity inputs. By the Bloomberg measurement, the non-reopening prices are the bigger contributor to inflation, and therefore we should all be starting to get very scared.

We need to keep an eye on two things as dollar-determinants–inflation, plus growth. It’s important not to underplay inflation, if only because emphasizing it forced the Bank of England to pull back from inflation talk after the market went nuts and started pricing a rate hike before year-end, before tapering is ended. Note that Fed speakers are repeating that the order will be followed in the US–tapering first, then rate hikes. So, if tapering will end in June, do we get a hiatus over next summer before hikes begin in the fall? Tapering could be accelerated and hikes brought forward if the Fed economists agree that the non-transitory inflation components are becoming “persistent” and need to be addressed.

Here's the problem–we do not have consensus on what’s transitory (“re-opening”) and what’s not. Everybody has his own lists. Uncertainty is not welcome and opens the door for panic or at least high anxiety. Still, unless something unforeseen arises, we still expect the US to follow the New Zealand/Canada/Australia model of ending QE and starting to hike–because the economy can take it.

Can the US economy take it? Not if you think the Atlanta Fed is right. It has Q3 GDP rising a lousy 1.3%, compared to over 6% for the Blue Chip consensus. That puts GDP below inflation and below the benchmark 10-year note, and by a mile, so a “real” negative. We get an update today. Granted, this is only one quarter and the consensus forecast for GDP year-over-year is still up around 6%, but to avoid stagflation, we really need favorable growth data. That’s what will underpin the dollar. Acceptance of “weak” inflation (not rising is “good”) that drove a dip may already be ending.

From left field: On Sunday China will report Q3 GDP, encompassing a dreadful quarter that contained floods, port shutdowns due to Covid, and struggles with commodity prices, not to mention the Evergrande default. Bloomberg expects a slowdown to only 0.4% q/q or 5% y/y, a big drop from 7.9% in Q2.

On Wednesday, Citi cut its growth forecast to under 5%. By any measure, the world’s second largest economy has problems and seems unable to fix some of them, like Evergrande. The latest policy effort–encouraging mortgage lending by banks–doesn’t come close to a solution. Here’s the thing–can the world continue to digest bad news without freaking out? Today’s snippet of Evergrande news is the failure of the purchase of state-owned Evergrande Group's Hong Kong headquarters building--$1.7 billion. Reuters reports the pullout is due to “worries about the developer's dire financial situation.” By a state-owned entity. Swallow hard,

