So far, the very large institutions have been avoiding the thin holiday markets but will begin to return with more force next week. It is likely they have continued to receive redemptions, and some fresh selling pressure could be expected on this basis.

The real problem will come with the again, and repetitively so, false hopes of some kind of Fed pivot during the year. When in fact, the very best that can be hoped for is a slowing and pause of rate hikes. We could even see a further 3-5 50-point rate increases this year. Then, at whatever level the Federal Reserve finally pauses, they will be sitting on their hands for a very long time.

The US Inflation number is fast approaching. This has been of the main drivers of the recent tremendous start of year rally in US and global stock markets.