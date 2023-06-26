Share:

It has been a generally negative day for equities, albeit in a quiet session, while oil prices have struggled to make headway despite the weekend’s events, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks remain quiet despite abortive Russian rebellion

“An armed rebellion in a G20 state has failed to move markets in any meaningful way, not least because the rebellion itself barely lasted half the weekend. While it leaves open the possibility of more disruption, the net effect on markets so far has been limited to say the least. The selling seen on Friday has not had much follow-through, and Q2 may well end on a subdued note despite renewed inflation worries. “

Oil prices remain calm

“While oil prices rallied on Friday, the bounce has hit the buffers despite the turmoil in Russia. For now investors can be assured that the overall situation remains unchanged, but the prospect of another challenge to Putin’s rule will leave markets on edge.”

