It has been a generally negative day for equities, albeit in a quiet session, while oil prices have struggled to make headway despite the weekend’s events, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks remain quiet despite abortive Russian rebellion
“An armed rebellion in a G20 state has failed to move markets in any meaningful way, not least because the rebellion itself barely lasted half the weekend. While it leaves open the possibility of more disruption, the net effect on markets so far has been limited to say the least. The selling seen on Friday has not had much follow-through, and Q2 may well end on a subdued note despite renewed inflation worries. “
Oil prices remain calm
“While oil prices rallied on Friday, the bounce has hit the buffers despite the turmoil in Russia. For now investors can be assured that the overall situation remains unchanged, but the prospect of another challenge to Putin’s rule will leave markets on edge.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 on Monday. The cautious market mood, as reflected by the mixed opening in Wall Street, limits the pair's rebound. ECB President Lagarde will deliver welcome remarks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking.
GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2700 following earlier decline
GBP/USD recovered modestly following a dip below 1.2700 in the European session but failed to stretch higher. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market stance supports the US Dollar and cap's the pair's upside.
Gold: Unattractive XAU/USD holds above $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold gapped higher at the weekly opening, filling the gap later in the European session. XAU/USD traded as high as $1,933.31, easing from such a high to currently hover around $1,925 a troy ounce.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
LCID jumps nearly 10% after announcing Aston Martin partnership
LCID stock bounced 9.7% in Monday’s premarket after the Saudi Arabia-controlled electric vehicle company announced a lucrative partnership to supply the British sportscar manufacturer Aston Martin with its proprietary electric battery and powertrain technology.