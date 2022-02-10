US stocks have trimmed gains slightly in the wake of today’s CPI figure, but gold prices are still climbing, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“While gold retains its attractiveness thanks to the continuing high CPI readings, it looks like the market has become much calmer regarding the outlook for higher prices and interest rates.”

US CPI reading halts stock rally

“The latest reading on US inflation delivered a brief check to the rebound in US markets, but it was unable to push indices lower for an extended period. For the moment, it looks like the market has accustomed itself to these high CPI readings, although the chances of a 50 basis-point hike at the next Fed meeting have increased dramatically. As yet it looks like there is not going to be a rerun of January’s selloff – rising prices have been factored in to the outlook, and despite some wobbles investors seem convinced that companies can continue to pass on these price increases to customers.”

Gold makes further gains

“It has been a great week for gold, which has reclaimed $1800 and kept on going. Traditionally thought of as a safe haven, the metal has moved more in line with equity markets of late, but faced with the spectacle of further inflation it looks like some of its old appeal still remains.”