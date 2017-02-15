Stocks Versus Currencies

THE POLL - Stocks continue with their remarkable, relentless run and it's a frustrating time for this bear. But just as a reminder, this type of price action is nothing we haven't seen before. Granted, this uptrend will be one for the ages, but this is the type of stuff we see with super strong trends. The market will reverse when it is ready to and is now back at levels on the daily chart where we should be close to that next pullback at a minimum. Many times there is one more scary push (if it hasn't been already) before it then sharply reverses, so that's what to be looking out for now. I actually did a poll on Twitter yesterday in an attempt to gauge sentiment. The poll was an experiment. My theory is that if people think a market can't go up any more IT WILL and if people think a market will only go up, IT WILL DROP. The results of the POLL were a dead lock, which shows that a very large HALF are so frustrated, they irrationally believe this will never stop. That sentiment of frustration is a bearish signal. You can see the POLL below.

PERSONALITIES - But I also wanted to get into something else that I have touched on in the past, that I think is critical when trying to understand stocks relative to currencies. Most of us are currency traders. We are more comfortable trading currencies because that's what we do. But on occasion, perhaps because we are also honored with the title of being global macro, we make the mistake of thinking that means we can venture into other markets (I'm of course mostly kidding here). We correctly see similar liquidity to FX and extrapolate this should translate into similar behavior in stocks. But that's not so. There are intricacies and personalities unique to each asset class that also need to be understood to be able to trade these markets effectively. I have also traded Gold and OIL over the years and these markets have their own tendencies as well. Even when you look at different segments within currencies there are different behaviors. The major currencies trade differently than the minors and the minors trade differently than the emerging market currencies and so on.

THE DIFFERENCE - So what is it about stocks that's so different? Well, I think we need to understand one important fundamental truth here. With currencies, no matter how much a currency rallies, there is always going to be natural demand for the currency you are trading against. So even if the market is aggressively buying US Dollars and the Pound is in crisis, the Pound is a currency that isn't going to go away and despite the outflow, there is always money flowing into the UK. The point here is that when you buy one currency, it doesn't mean that it will always go up and the currency you are selling is always going to go down. In currencies there is always value on both sides. But with stocks, the natural flow of things dictates the stock market should always be rising. Stock markets aren't built for natural selling. The idea of a stock market is that investors are putting their money to work in companies they believe in. Most investors don't get into stocks thinking about selling them. And so, there just isn't that same presence of natural selling in stocks that you see in currencies.

COMFORT AND STRATEGY - In the end, markets do go up and down and the laws of mean reversion apply. It's just that each market is different and adheres to gravitational forces differently. When you understand that the force necessary to trigger a reversal in stocks is different and less natural than this force that exists in currencies, I think it becomes a lot easier to reconcile the behavior we've seen in this amazing stock market rally. I have recently sold a little more but will exit again for a loss on this portion if we don't see that reversal soon. For this portion, I'd like to see the market hold below 2360. I won't be going anywhere with the other portion and am just sitting back with this one and waiting patiently for the reversal. It's worth noting, the SPX500, Dow and Nasdaq are all back into overbought on the daily charts, all above 75 on the daily RSI. This is yet another sign of a correction around the corner. I think this correction that we do see is deserving of a more significant structural shift, but at a minimum, a 5% correction is well within the cards over the near term.



