Stocks fluctuated following their recent decline on Tuesday and the S&P 500 index closed slightly below the 4,400 level. Is this still just a downward correction?
The S&P 500 index lost 0.34% on Tuesday following its Monday’s decline of 1.7%. There is still a lot of uncertainty concerning the Ukraine conflict and Fed’s monetary policy tightening plans. On Monday it led to a more pronounced profit-taking action. However, the coming quarterly earnings releases season may be a positive factor in the near term. This morning the broad stock market is expected virtually flat following the Producer Price Index release.
The nearest important resistance level is now at around 4,475-4,500, marked by the recent support level and Monday’s daily gap down. On the other hand, the support level is at 4,350-4,400. The S&P 500 index retraced more of its March rally, as we can see on the daily chart.
Futures contract – Short-term consolidation
Let’s take a look at the hourly chart of the S&P 500 futures contract. Recently it broke below the 4,400 level and our profitable long position was closed at the stop-loss (take-profit) level of 4,440. Overall, we gained 100 points on that trade in a little less than two months’ time (it was opened on Feb. 22 at 4,340 level). So now we will wait for another profit opportunity.
Conclusion
The S&P 500 index is expected to open 0.1% lower following the producer inflation number release. Stocks will likely extend their consolidation. For now it looks like a relatively flat correction within a short-term downtrend.
Here’s the breakdown:
-
The S&P 500 index trades within a short-term consolidation following the recent declines.
-
Our profitable long position was closed at the 4,440 level (a gain of 100 points from the Feb. 22 opening).
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
