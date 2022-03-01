“Screens across global markets have turned red again, as market sentiment shifts back towards risk aversion, due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.”

Selling takes hold once again

“While the start to the day was rather shaky, there had been hopes that equities might continue to push higher even with the difficult backdrop of the war in Ukraine. But those hopes have evaporated. Previously strong sectors such as banking are beginning to feel the pressure as investors reassess the outlook both for global GDP and tighter monetary policy, the latter exemplified by a pushing back of expectations around the first ECB rate hike. European markets continue to be the most affected, from a combination of closeness to Russia (both geographically and economically) and by the weaker earnings outlook here compared to the US. Kremlin pronouncements have become more strident today, further reducing the attractiveness of the continent’s equities.”

London held up by BAE and mining

“Defence spending is expected to increase substantially in this new fraught world, which has propelled BAE higher once again, while the ongoing rise in commodity prices has put miners on the front foot. But the appeal of the entire index seems to be on the wane, as the broader view on risk shifts back towards caution and away from the guarded optimism of last Friday. As the conflict intensifies, investors appear to be bracing themselves for tougher times ahead.”