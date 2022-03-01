“Screens across global markets have turned red again, as market sentiment shifts back towards risk aversion, due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.”
Selling takes hold once again
“While the start to the day was rather shaky, there had been hopes that equities might continue to push higher even with the difficult backdrop of the war in Ukraine. But those hopes have evaporated. Previously strong sectors such as banking are beginning to feel the pressure as investors reassess the outlook both for global GDP and tighter monetary policy, the latter exemplified by a pushing back of expectations around the first ECB rate hike. European markets continue to be the most affected, from a combination of closeness to Russia (both geographically and economically) and by the weaker earnings outlook here compared to the US. Kremlin pronouncements have become more strident today, further reducing the attractiveness of the continent’s equities.”
London held up by BAE and mining
“Defence spending is expected to increase substantially in this new fraught world, which has propelled BAE higher once again, while the ongoing rise in commodity prices has put miners on the front foot. But the appeal of the entire index seems to be on the wane, as the broader view on risk shifts back towards caution and away from the guarded optimism of last Friday. As the conflict intensifies, investors appear to be bracing themselves for tougher times ahead.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.