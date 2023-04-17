It has been an uneventful day for most markets, sandwiched between Friday’s and Tuesday's earnings, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks wander aimlessly
“Stocks have been left bereft this afternoon with little on the calendar today, and ahead of earnings tomorrow. ‘Muted’ is perhaps the best way to describe the session, though it will no doubt heat up tomorrow once earnings start to come through thick and fast. Overall stocks continue to defy expectations of a fresh downturn, and while it is very early days earnings season has not yet provided much of a bearish catalyst.”
Alphabet slumps on Samsung news
“One big mover today has been Alphabet, down over 3% on reports that Samsung will switch to Bing for a search engine. The shine has come off Alphabet as the AI battle heats up, and the drop in such a big name has put the Nasdaq firmly into the red this afternoon.”
