Equity index futures are mostly in red currently ahead of Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's speech following a retreat on Wall Street Thursday. Google stock lost 1.36% underperforming market amid news the tech giant agreed 5-year deal to pay AFP an undisclosed sum for online content in Europe, Facebook shares lost 1.98% Thursday while Russia fined Facebook owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles ($177,000) for failing to delete content the government deems illegal.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EURUSD -0.05% GBPUSD -0.27% USDJPY -0.04% AUDUSD -0.52%

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.36% Thursday after the US Labor Department report above forecast 206 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, up from 188 thousand the previous week.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued their climbing yesterday as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, and European Central Bank further cut its bond purchases. Bot Pound and euro are lower against the Dollar currently. Both USD/JPY reversed its climbing yesterday while AUD/USD slowed its advancing with the yen higher against Greenback currently and Australian dollar lower.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.03% Nikkei Index -1.71% Hang Seng Index -1.14% Australian Stock Index +0.03%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently with US 10-year Treasury note yields down at 1.421%. US stock market dipped Thursday in the light of a sharper than expected uptick in weekly jobless claims. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily losses in the range of 0.1% to 2.5%.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after closing higher Thursday led by oil and gas shares. Asian indexes are mostly retreating today led by Nikkei as the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy ultra-loose on Friday but it decided to slow purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper to pre-pandemic levels from April.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.09% WTI Crude -0.12%

Brent is edging lower. Prices ended higher yesterday supported by data showing Saudi Arabia crude oil exports in October rose for a sixth straight month to their highest since April 2020. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended up 2.1% but is lower currently. Brent crude gained 1.5% to $75.02 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold Market News

Metals Change Gold +0.45%

Gold prices are extending gains today. February gold rallied 1.9% closing at $1798.20 Thursday as US dollar slipped in wake of Fed decision, recording the highest finish in over three weeks.

