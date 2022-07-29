European growth data eases contraction fears, while US tech and energy stocks continue the trend of earnings outperformance.
Markets surge as European GDP data and US tech earnings beat estimates
“European stocks look to be closing out the week on a high today, with a raft of positive GDP releases easing fears of an impending contraction in the region. With both core and headline eurozone inflation continuing to push well above target, the risk of further rate hikes from the ECB helped to drive the euro higher across the board today. However, the strength seen across French, Spanish and Italian Q2 growth does help alleviate fears that the weakness seen for the likes of Germany is indicative of the entire EU. In the US, tech leads the way in the wake of a welcome outperformance from both Amazon and Apple last night. Despite failing to maintain the kind of momentum traders have grown accustomed to, outperformance on both profits and revenues for these two tech giants highlight that market pessimism has been largely overblown this earnings season.”
Oil & gas stocks continue to outperform as ExxonMobil and Chevron revenues soar
“At a time where green ethical investing has become a cornerstone of many portfolios, the oil & gas industry has brought huge profits for those willing to remain bullish for this supposedly doomed sector. With recent events in Russia helping drive crude oil back above $120 in the second quarter, the huge cost cutting efforts made throughout the dark days of 2020 appear to finally be paying dividends for energy stocks. Record earnings from both Chevron and Exxon Mobil highlight how markets had underestimated just how good things have been for the sector. With 58% of the S&P 500 energy stocks having reported, 80% of the sector have now managed to outperform on earnings, and another 80% beat on revenues.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
