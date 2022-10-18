European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.
Stock gains highlight warning for those considering pro-groth strategy
“European markets have continued the upbeat tone that has permeated through financial markets this week, with the DAX a particular outperformer after gaining 2%. The FTSE 100 has unsurprisingly lagged its European and US counterparts, highlighting how a resurgent pound will typically mute any recovery as internationally-focused stocks see their earnings devalued. While the UK is filled with concern over rising costs thanks to Jeremy Hunts less generous stance as Chancellor, the prospect of a tighter economic environment brings expectations that inflationary forces can be trimmed earlier than would be the case under Kwarteng’s pro-growth budget. Markets are clearly more optimistic after the UK’s missteps provided a stark warning that an expansionary government stance would simply prolongue the crisis if pitched against a central bank seeking to drive down inflation.”
Goldmans beat estimates but future remains clouded
“Goldman Sachs revealed better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, with a 11% rise in trading revenues helping to lift the bottom line after a disappointing quarter for their investment banking arm. Soon both will be one entity, with the bank restructuring in a bid to simplify the business and step away from their retail banking offering. This represents the final major US bank to report, with investors continuing to watch for a collapse in activity on Main street as the cost of living crisis develops. While we are yet to see a major dent in consumer activity, the outlook remains unclear as higher rates bring both improved margins and lower demand. “
