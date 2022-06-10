Risk assets are back in ‘sell the news’ mode it seems, as a sea of red engulfs stock markets on the final day of the week.
US CPI print puts stocks into freefall
“Stocks, and investors, are very jumpy about inflation once again. This was the case before today’s US CPI figure, thanks in no small part to the ECB, but this afternoon has really set the cat amongst the pigeons. Annual and monthly figures came in higher than last month, and no one seemed to want to hang around and look at the core figures, which didn’t paint quite the same picture. This puts markets in skittish mode ahead of next week’s Fed meeting, as inflation rises again, sparking new debate about whether Powell and co will need to step up their tightening efforts over the summer. Talk of a pause now seems very misplaced.”
Risk assets on the way down again
“The bounce from mid-May had firmly stalled heading into this week, the ECB meeting yesterday gave it a shove lower, but it is today’s price action that has really tipped markets back into full-on risk off mode. It’s back to buying the dollar and selling almost everything else, and that certainly includes Europe, where debt risks are back on the agenda just a day after Lagarde finished speaking.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
