Risk assets are back in ‘sell the news’ mode it seems, as a sea of red engulfs stock markets on the final day of the week.

US CPI print puts stocks into freefall

“Stocks, and investors, are very jumpy about inflation once again. This was the case before today’s US CPI figure, thanks in no small part to the ECB, but this afternoon has really set the cat amongst the pigeons. Annual and monthly figures came in higher than last month, and no one seemed to want to hang around and look at the core figures, which didn’t paint quite the same picture. This puts markets in skittish mode ahead of next week’s Fed meeting, as inflation rises again, sparking new debate about whether Powell and co will need to step up their tightening efforts over the summer. Talk of a pause now seems very misplaced.”

Risk assets on the way down again

“The bounce from mid-May had firmly stalled heading into this week, the ECB meeting yesterday gave it a shove lower, but it is today’s price action that has really tipped markets back into full-on risk off mode. It’s back to buying the dollar and selling almost everything else, and that certainly includes Europe, where debt risks are back on the agenda just a day after Lagarde finished speaking.”