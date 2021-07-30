Stocks struggle to maintain momentum as earnings season impresses

Yet another week of strong earnings releases from the US, yet high expectations appear to be hindering the ability to maintain the ongoing uptrend. Meanwhile, the rise of both inflation and growth in the eurozone has dampened sentiment somewhat given the potential implications for monetary policy.
- Amazon declines drive US markets lower
- Stocks struggle to maintain momentum despite impressive earnings season
- Eurozone inflation and growth data puts the ECB into the limelight
The Nasdaq is leading the drive lower as we close out the week in a more pessimistic mood, with Amazon.com leading the declines. With traders selling Amazon stock despite a third consecutive $100 billion quarter, markets are clearly setting a high bar for these pandemic outperformers. Nonetheless, despite the high expectations for tech stocks, we have seen 94% of the S&P 500 tech earnings outperform on earnings thus far. Undoubtedly US earnings season has been a huge success thus far, with 89% outperforming on earnings, and 87% outperforming revenue estimates. Nonetheless, with the S&P 500 largely flat over the course of the week, we are seeing stocks struggle to maintain their upward trajectory given the expectations brought by the impressive figures already announced in previous weeks.
While yesterday saw markets gain ground off the back of disappointing economic data out of the US, today has brought more impressive growth and inflation figures from the eurozone. Bigger-than-expected gains for both eurozone Q2 growth (2%) and inflation (2.2%) provides greater expectation that the ECB will seek to tout a more hawkish line going forward. With tapering a growing reality, we are increasingly seeing markets take on an inverse correlation where good economic data is bad for stocks.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900, retains weekly gains
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.19 mark after the Eurozone Q2 Prelim GDP beat estimates with 2% while US PCE inflation rose by less than anticipated in June, printing at 3.5% YoY. Risk-on mood persists.
GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.4000
GBP/USD retreated from near the 1.4000 level, but the greenback remains away from investors' radar. Optimism over the Brexit issue and the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases in the UK offers support to the pound.
XAU/USD slides to $1,820 area, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias around the $1,825 region, or daily lows, during the early North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling.
Shiba gets listed on eToro as demand for SHIB skyrockets
Leading investment platform eToro has been adding cryptocurrency assets on popular demand from users. The Dogecoin killer recently amassed 600,000 holders despite range-bound price action.
NIO shares rise again as Wall Street shrugs off recent China woes
NYSE:NIO added 1.86% as EV and China stocks bounced back again. Nio rides higher as industry leader Tesla gets some major upgrades. Nio rival XPeng releases a refreshed look for its compact SUV.