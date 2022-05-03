May continues to be a disappointment for stocks, which have managed to hold their ground at best for most of the day.
Stocks fail to gain traction
“Investors might have been forgiven for hoping that yesterday’s late bounce in the US presaged further gains for stock markets today. But that has not been the case, and with the Fed’s rate hike edging closer a definite sense of nervousness pervades stocks. Last time US stocks fell to these levels back in March a savage bounce followed, but earnings season has not really delivered enough good news for a rally to develop. In any case this week’s action-packed calendar will probably hold both buyers and sellers in check for the time being.”
Gold steadies on dollar weakness
“Stocks might not be too strong today but gold is in better form, although this comes after yesterday’s big drop, and a savage reversal from Friday’s highs. Again traders are playing a waiting game ahead of Wednesday, with the past three weeks having delivered a stinging rebuttal to the hopes of gold bulls.”
