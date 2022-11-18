Stocks have continued to make headway this afternoon, oblivious of the recession fears dogging oil, which is down sharply again today.
Stocks finish up the week with more gains
“Stocks are once again shrugging off warnings about high interest rates in the US, and it appears the normal seasonal tendency of equities to rally in Q4 has asserted itself once again. Indeed, the fact that Fed speakers continue to bang the hawkish drum, but to little apparent effect, might suggest that traders still have their hearts set on a risk-rally into the end of the year, even if that sets everyone up for a fall in January.”
Oil prices touch six-week low
“Oil has seen several sharp drops this week, followed up by tepid rallies that suggest recession fears are really making themselves felt in the commodity. The latest drop today has seen around 4% wiped off Brent and WTI; this in itself might be giving fresh impetus to the equity rally. While FOMC members go on about rising rates, the market is watching oil and other things like shipping rates and expecting further weakness in US CPI prints in coming months.”
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.