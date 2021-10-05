Tech stocks are helping to lift US markets, with widespread buying in play after a period of weakness. Chinese concerns have been put on the backburner for now, while the US ISM services PMI has risen once more.

US markets stage fightback as tech recovers from extended shutdown.

Canadian dollar of interest as energy prices rise.

US ISM services PMI highlights ongoing underlying issues for businesses.

US markets are staging a welcome fightback, with fears over a potential collapse in risk assets easing for the time being. Tech has been at the forefront of today’s US rebound, with investors spotting value in the wake of a rare breach below the 100-day moving average in the Nasdaq. Shutdowns across a host of social media platforms yesterday brought fears for investors, yet such temporary measures also represent opportunities for longer-term thinkers. Nonetheless, with yields on the rise of late, there is a risk that we do continue to see underperformance for Tech as investors worry about valuations.

China-focused concerns around Evergrande, US relations, and an energy crisis can be conveniently brushed under the carpet for Chinese stocks thanks to bank holidays for much of the week. However, with Evergrande managing to raise $5.1 billion after selling the majority of their property services business, fears around an impending default have eased somewhat. Energy remains a critical issue for markets, with natural gas prices soaring in recent weeks. A widening Canadian trade surplus highlights the benefits to commodity-rich economies, with declines in lumber prices being overshadowed by sharp gains in energy exports. The Canadian dollar provides one of the most interesting currencies to watch amid a surge in energy prices. As the economic growth outlook improves and winter drives up demand, there is little reason to expect a turnaround in the recent gains seen in the energy markets.

With markets on the rise today, we are seeing traders focus back onto the economic outlook ahead. While there are understandable concerns over how supply and logistic constraints could impact trade over the coming months, recent gains in treasury yields serve to highlight confidence in the pathway towards higher growth and rates. A rise in the US ISM services PMI serves to highlight the surge in activity for businesses, yet the issues surrounding logistics, input prices, and inventories highlight a difficulty keeping up with that demand. Banks are an outperformer in UK markets, with rising yields highlighting the path towards higher rates and thus margins. While many will be concerned that rising yields will push investors away from stocks, bank stocks do provide a key hedge in an environment of rising yields.