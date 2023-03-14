Stock Market Daily Report: SP500, AAPL, TSLA, AMZN, NVDA, MSFT, META, NFLX, GOOGL, BAC.
Stock Market Content: SP500, Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL and Bank of America BAC.
Stock Market Summary: One more low in the SP500, makes for a larger bearish pattern. Today I look at stocks in a balanced way, looking at their bullish and bearish wave counts and pointing out at what point to short the markets
Elliott Wave Analysis: Generally speaking an (a) (b) (c) corrective rally.
Trading Strategies: Short new lows in most cases. Do not over trade, as the markets can be volatile, Tue CPI, Wed PPI.
Video Chapters
00:00 SP500 & Reginal Banking Sector ETF
9:47 Apple (AAPL)
14:52 Amazon (AMZN)
18:39 NVIDIA (NVDA)
23:24 Meta Platforms (META)
28:23 Netflix (NFLX)
29:09 Enphase (ENPH)
30:53 Tesla (TSLA)
35:21 Alphabet (GOOGL)
42:49 Microsoft (MSFT)
46:09 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
47:26 Block Inc. (SQ)
49:19 Bank of America BAC
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drifts lower from the 0.6700 mark as the market prepares for US CPI
AUD/USD is treading water in the early Asian session after hitting the 0.6700 mark in the last trading session. US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the softer side in early Asian hours, as the market awaits the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release on Tuesday.
EUR/USD bulls cheer drops in hawkish Fed bets above 1.0700 with eyes on US inflation
EUR/USD grinds near the highest level in a month, after posting the biggest daily gains in a fortnight, as the US inflation data loom. The Euro pair cheered the broad US Dollar strength to rally to 1.0741 the previous day before portraying the market’s cautious mood while making rounds to 1.0720-30 at the latest.
Gold retreats on sluggish Treasury yields ahead of United States inflation
Gold fades the previous day’s upside momentum, the strongest in four months, as it makes rounds to the five-week high surrounding $1,910 with eyes on the United States Consumer Price Index(CPI). The XAU/USD snaps a three-day winning streak as the US Treasury bond yields seesaw after a notable slump.
US Department of Justice investigating the collapse of Terra stablecoin: Report
Nearly a year since Terraform Labs first collapsed, regulatory authorities are still pursuing its unfateful stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The United States Department of Justice is joining the list, which will spearhead another investigation regarding the same.
US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium
What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, to be published on Tuesday, March 14 at 12:30 GMT, has the final word in setting expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) upcoming meeting in March 22. It will be messy.