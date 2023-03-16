Stock Market Content: SP500, Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL and Bank of America BAC.
Stock Market Summary: Banks have a strong bearish case and the big tech stocks a bullish case such as Apple. Even Bitcoin is leading higher.
Elliott Wave Analysis: Generally speaking an (a) (b) (c) corrective rally, that said stocks like META and NVDA are for new highs.
Trading Strategies: Day traders can continue to trade higher
Video Chapters
00:00 SP500
07:07 Apple (AAPL)
16:06 Amazon (AMZN)
20:20 NVIDIA (NVDA)
21:25 Meta Platforms (META)
22:17 Netflix (NFLX)
24:18 Enphase (ENPH)
26:09 Alphabet (GOOGL)
31:42 Microsoft (MSFT)
32:37 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
36:34 Tesla (TSLA)
42:16 Block Inc. (SQ)
43:17 Bank of America BAC
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD perks up and takes on fresh corrective highs
AUD/USD is rallying in Tokyo, making fresh highs of 0.6691 after perking up from the 0.6660s. Markets are jittery ahead of next week´s Federal Reserve meeting. Overnight, the European Central Bank lifted rates that provoked a sell-off in Euro on the knee-jerk that later recovered and continued to press against resistance.
EUR/USD fades bounce off short-term key support as 50-SMA prods bulls
EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce during the first downbeat week in three. Three-week-old descending support line repeatedly challenges bears even if the key SMAs probe upside momentum.
Gold displays volatility contraction around $1,920 Fed policy hogs limelight
Gold is demonstrating a sheer squeeze in volatility amid the puzzle for monetary policy outlook by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced next week. The policy puzzle is getting more confusing as First Republic Bank has come under scrutiny after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
Altcoins Of The Day: Binance Coin and Fantom lead the recovering cryptocurrencies in the market
The crypto market has been exhibiting mixed signals, with the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, noting a minimal rise while altcoins take the lead. In line with the same, Binance Coin and Fantom stood among the few that pushed to keep the total value of all cryptocurrencies above $1 trillion.
A gamble from the ECB?
It's been another wild session in financial markets and the ECB had the unenviable task today of making a decision on interest rates amid all of the uncertainty and turbulence. One thing that was clear from Lagarde's press conference is that it isn't just markets that expect the tightening cycle may have come to an abrupt end following the events of recent days.