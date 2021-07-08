Stocks slump, with jobless claims highlighting volatile recovery

Falling yields and disappointing jobless claims have highlighted worries over the economic rebound. One benefactor of that has come from the VIX, which hit a two-week high. US crude inventories lost another 6 million barrels, helping to stabilise a market that had been on the back foot.

Markets tumble, with jobless claims disappointing

Yields remain on a downward trajectory

Energy prices find stability as inventories rapidly decline

European markets have led the losses today, with indices throughout the region losing over 2% amid a continued slump in Treasury yields. Despite the expectation that we should be filled with optimism over a second-half rebound, we are instead seeing traders focus on the bumpy road ahead and implications of rising inflation levels. Today’s unemployment claims figure highlights the somewhat mixed recovery taking shape in the US, with an unwelcome rise in claims furthering the recent unsteady performance for the indicator. Unfortunately, yesterday’s FOMC minutes highlight the fact that the Fed are already planning for a tapering phase, which is unwelcome news given the volatile nature of the global recovery. Today’s big mover has been the volatility index, with the so-called ‘fear gauge’ spiking into a two-week high.

The 10-year Treasury yield has continued to flash red over recent months, with the decline from 1.75% to 1.25% over the past four-months signalling a warning sign over the recovery. That decline in yields should continue to ensure tech outperforms value names, which in the UK means further concern around reopening names.

Energy prices have stabilised after a sharp deterioration over the past two days. Disagreements within OPEC+ members bring the promise of continued deadlock for at least another month. However, today’s 6 million barrel drawdown in US inventories does highlight how a tightening supply-demand dynamic is unfolding to the benefit of energy prices. Undoubtably we are going to see elevated volatility in the coming weeks given the uncertainty that remains around OPEC output levels, but today has at least shown some stability for energy prices despite a wider risk-off mood.