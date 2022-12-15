Markets tumble as the Bank of England and ECB reiterate the troublesome year ahead.
Markets suffer as central banks dampen inflation boost
“The inflation-led rebound seen on Tuesday seems a distant memory today, with the S&P 500 slumping into a fresh five-week low in early trade. The collapse in equity valuations comes as traders face up to an impending economic collapse where central banks see to exacerbate rather than remedy the situation. Higher for longer is the message from the likes of the FOMC, BoE and ECB, with all concerns cast aside in a bid to combat elevated prices. The difficulty for the bulls is that this current outlook remains difficult to swallow despite the favourable backdrop of declining commodity prices.”
Europe and US stocks suffer as the FTSE 100 remains largely shielded
“The FTSE 100 has proven to be an outperformer today, as the collapse in European and US equity markets bringing 2% declines across the board. Not so for the FTSE 100, with the resurgence in the dollar helping to drive GBPUSD lower. The inverse correlation between GBPUSD and the FTSE 100 should help mitigate much of the downside seen elsewhere, although it also limits the size of any recovery. With the VIX on track to post its biggest daily gain in almost three-months, we are seeing signs that equity markets could be on the cusp of rolling over here. ”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650 on renewed US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.0650 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2250 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades below 1.2250, losing more than 1% on the day. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,780
Gold price erased its recovery gains and fell below $1,780 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes allows the US Dollar to continue to gather strength as a safe haven, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.