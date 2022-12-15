Markets tumble as the Bank of England and ECB reiterate the troublesome year ahead.

Markets suffer as central banks dampen inflation boost

“The inflation-led rebound seen on Tuesday seems a distant memory today, with the S&P 500 slumping into a fresh five-week low in early trade. The collapse in equity valuations comes as traders face up to an impending economic collapse where central banks see to exacerbate rather than remedy the situation. Higher for longer is the message from the likes of the FOMC, BoE and ECB, with all concerns cast aside in a bid to combat elevated prices. The difficulty for the bulls is that this current outlook remains difficult to swallow despite the favourable backdrop of declining commodity prices.”

Europe and US stocks suffer as the FTSE 100 remains largely shielded

“The FTSE 100 has proven to be an outperformer today, as the collapse in European and US equity markets bringing 2% declines across the board. Not so for the FTSE 100, with the resurgence in the dollar helping to drive GBPUSD lower. The inverse correlation between GBPUSD and the FTSE 100 should help mitigate much of the downside seen elsewhere, although it also limits the size of any recovery. With the VIX on track to post its biggest daily gain in almost three-months, we are seeing signs that equity markets could be on the cusp of rolling over here. ”