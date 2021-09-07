Stocks sink, yields rise ahead of auctions, oil slides, gold lower on dollar strength, Bitcoin becomes an official currency and crashes

This has been a weird summer. Wall Street remains very bullish stocks despite consistent pricing pressures, a relentless streak of record highs for the S&P 500 index, which is accompanied by well over 200 trading days without a 5% pullback. US stocks were unfazed as economic growth slows, the labor market recovery struggles, and as 8-million Americans lose federal unemployment benefits.

Today, stocks had only one-way to go given the economy is passing peak everything (growth/stimulus), growing uncertainty for the economy given the expiration of benefits for many Americans, and given Treasury yields are surging. Will Wall Street have its first 5% pullback in over 211 trading days? It will be tough given traders want to buy every dip given financial conditions remain very easy.

There are still tremendous reasons to be optimistic for the US economy given 75% of US adults have received at least one COVID vaccine dose. The next couple of months could lead to a rotation back into financials, industrials, materials, and energy stocks.

The S&P 500 index is down 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is lower by 0.8%, with the 10-year Treasury yield higher by 4.4 basis points to 1.366%.

Treasuries/FX

The bond market did not hesitate sending Treasury yields higher as investors anticipate a Fed that will tolerate hotter inflation after a lackluster nonfarm payroll report. Rising Treasury yields will likely attract much attention later this week with the 10-year and 30-year auctions. If supply chain issues continue to send prices higher, bond yields could climb higher despite delayed expectations on when the Fed will taper its asset purchases.

The dollar is catching a strong bid here against the euro and that could get interesting on the break of the 1.18 level.

Oil

Crude prices slumped alongside a broad commodity selloff that stemmed from a surging dollar. Energy traders turned bearish oil prices over crude demand uncertainty after both a weak US employment report and following Saudi Arabia's decision to slash prices to Asia. Oil prices showed some signs of life after robust Chinese import and exports data, but that move higher didn’t last once the dollar started to surge.

With the oil market still stuck in deficit, WTI crude might see limited downside even if the dollar rally gains traction. WTI crude has major support ahead of the $65 level.

Gold

Gold prices tumbled as Treasury yields soared higher on expectations a delayed recovery would allow the Fed to tolerate higher inflation in the short-term. Wall Street is ever so slightly more concerned with inflation and with Fed tapering likely happening in December, the curve will steepen and that should prove short-term negative for gold.

Gold is vulnerable here and could fall towards $1,755 and if that level easily breaks, one last push lower could see prices target the $1700 level.

Once the market can see past these next few months of pricing pressures, the reality of global disinflation forces will likely put an abrupt end to the move higher in Treasury yields, triggering a resumption of gold buying for many investors.

Bitcoin

El Salvador’s reserves now include Bitcoin. El Salvador bought 400 Bitcoin, approximately $20.9 million a day before it made history by becoming the first country to make Bitcoin a legal currency. The buzz around El Salvador’s wallet app, Chivo has many Salvadorans signing up to collect their $30 worth of Bitcoin. The early price action over the weekend helped Bitcoin make a run towards $53,000, but prices have turned negative.

Bitcoin is lower on a “buy leading up to the big event, sell the fact” reaction to El Salvador’s historic moment embracing Bitcoin. What accentuated this moment was MicroStrategy CEO and prominent Bitcoin proponent Michael Saylor’s encouragement for cryptocurrency traders to buy $30 in BTC in solidarity with El Salvador. Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following El Salvador's big day.

New interest from Steph Curry, one of the greatest NBA shooters of all time shows interest is still brewing in the cryptoverse, but we could be at a tentative euphoria stage, which means volatility could swing in either direction.

Extreme froth in the NFT market is also another red flag for the entire crypto space. NFTs are here to stay, but this second round of explosive growth will draw some hesitancy that these surging valuations will hold.

Bitcoin crashed early in New York to $43,109 but has rebounded back towards $46,800.

Bitcoin’s fundamentals remain intact, as prices iron out a new trading range between the $46,000 and $53,000 levels.