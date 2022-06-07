Buyers have stepped in to halt an early-afternoon slide, marking a pleasant change from Monday’s price action.

Risk-off move stalls

“What threatened to turn into a nasty afternoon for risk assets seems to have been headed off for now by a wave of buying. Target’s warning about rising inventories and the hit to margins seemed to be the spark markets had been looking for to drive a fresh big move lower, but it looks like this bear market rally isn’t rolling over just yet. Insider buying in tech stocks continues at a heavy pace, and this seems to have provided some comfort to the broader market. It is also interesting that equities have weathered the RBA’s increased pace of rate hikes, but with the ECB and US CPI still to come this week the big issues are set to make a return.”

World Bank warning unnerves investors

“A cut to the World Bank’s growth forecasts has reminded investors of the broader problems, even as some of the gloomiest predictions are reined in. The immediate earnings impact appears to be priced in, as demonstrated by the rebound following Target’s warning, but this equity bounce could be under serious pressure by August as the next US reporting season gets underway.”