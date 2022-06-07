Buyers have stepped in to halt an early-afternoon slide, marking a pleasant change from Monday’s price action.
Risk-off move stalls
“What threatened to turn into a nasty afternoon for risk assets seems to have been headed off for now by a wave of buying. Target’s warning about rising inventories and the hit to margins seemed to be the spark markets had been looking for to drive a fresh big move lower, but it looks like this bear market rally isn’t rolling over just yet. Insider buying in tech stocks continues at a heavy pace, and this seems to have provided some comfort to the broader market. It is also interesting that equities have weathered the RBA’s increased pace of rate hikes, but with the ECB and US CPI still to come this week the big issues are set to make a return.”
World Bank warning unnerves investors
“A cut to the World Bank’s growth forecasts has reminded investors of the broader problems, even as some of the gloomiest predictions are reined in. The immediate earnings impact appears to be priced in, as demonstrated by the rebound following Target’s warning, but this equity bounce could be under serious pressure by August as the next US reporting season gets underway.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD resumes advance, trades near 0.7240
The AUD/USD pair posted a strong comeback amid the broad dollar’s weakness and the better tone of Wall Street. RBA's aggressive 50 bps rate hike provided additional support to the aussie despite the risk-averse environment.
EUR/USD climbs but clings to the 1.0700 area ahead of the ECB decision
The EUR/USD remains almost flat in the week, though losing 0.09%. EUR/USD pares some of Monday’s losses and tests the 50-day moving average (DMA) to the upside on Tuesday during the North American session. Sentiment remains positive, though the EUR/USD remains in choppy.
Gold: Tepid recovery within a risk-averse environment
Gold started the day on the back foot, bottoming at $1,836.90 during Asian trading hours. XAU began to recover after London’s opening bell, reaching an intraday high of $1,853.57, as easing US government bond yields undermined demand for the greenback, despite persistent risk-aversion.
Crypto’s manipulation proves decentralization is a myth
Bitcoin traps break out buyers once again this month. Ethereum price is on pace to fall lower on the Volume Indicator. XRP price is still submerged and likely to plummet.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!