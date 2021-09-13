It has been a better day overall for risk assets, as stock markets in Europe and the US post solid gains.
US stocks have, for the most part, joined in the market rally this afternoon, with the Dow making a near 300-point gain in the opening hours of the Wall Street session. Meanwhile the FTSE and other European indices have held on to their gains, beginning the new week in a different fashion to the way the last one ended. Once again, after a small drop, the bulls appear to be entering the frame, accompanied by the usual drop in the VIX. To all intents and purposes, it seems like we have the beginning of another market rebound. What might be different this time is that we are in one of the most difficult periods for stocks, September-October usually seeing movement, but of the fleeting kind. Huge selloffs are relatively rare, but even if the next few weeks follow the usual pattern stocks might find themselves able to avoid major losses, but find it equally difficult to make much headway.
The broad rebound in risk appetite has taken oil prices higher too, which points towards renewed confidence in the global recovery, and thus oil demand for coming months. Brief moments of doubt such as those of last week, when the prevailing image of US job numbers pointed, or seemed to point, towards a slowing economy, seem to be just fleeting periods, followed up by renewed bursts of confidence. Overall, investors continue to expect further improvement in the global economy, providing further support for risk assets.
