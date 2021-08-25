Stocks show little concern at beginning of a new week

Heading into the close, stock markets are trading in a cautious fashion, although the FTSE 100 continues to target a move back towards 7200.

Hesitation prevails across stock markets this afternoon, with a stronger US durable goods order failing to provide much direction. In one sense, the rise in orders provides a positive narrative for the US economy, and hence for US stocks, but inevitably the data has been fed into pre-Jackson Hole movements, with some no doubt expecting the continued strength of the US economy to lead to a more hawkish view at this week’s vital symposium. But it is too easy in these quiet August days to ascribe a narrative to movements that are broadly about window-dressing and position-trimming, rather than any attempt to guess the tone and direction of Powell’s speech this week.

Today has however seen a welcome move higher for the FTSE 100, which had struggled yesterday and looked like being left out of the general stock market rebound. The index could be one beneficiary of Jackson Hole, since the symposium may revive the market’s love of the reflation trade that powered the FTSE 100 higher from November onwards. The right mix of warm words about the economic recovery and a cautious commitment to tapering might prove just the ticket for the index to push on past its recent highs.