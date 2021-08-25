Stocks show little concern at beginning of a new week

Heading into the close, stock markets are trading in a cautious fashion, although the FTSE 100 continues to target a move back towards 7200.
Hesitation prevails across stock markets this afternoon, with a stronger US durable goods order failing to provide much direction. In one sense, the rise in orders provides a positive narrative for the US economy, and hence for US stocks, but inevitably the data has been fed into pre-Jackson Hole movements, with some no doubt expecting the continued strength of the US economy to lead to a more hawkish view at this week’s vital symposium. But it is too easy in these quiet August days to ascribe a narrative to movements that are broadly about window-dressing and position-trimming, rather than any attempt to guess the tone and direction of Powell’s speech this week.
Today has however seen a welcome move higher for the FTSE 100, which had struggled yesterday and looked like being left out of the general stock market rebound. The index could be one beneficiary of Jackson Hole, since the symposium may revive the market’s love of the reflation trade that powered the FTSE 100 higher from November onwards. The right mix of warm words about the economic recovery and a cautious commitment to tapering might prove just the ticket for the index to push on past its recent highs.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
