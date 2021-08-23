Stocks show little concern at beginning of a new week

Stock markets have put their best foot forward on the first day of trading this week, as indices on both sides of the Atlantic make gains.

US indices continue to lead the way higher, as they did at the end of last week, emboldened by the trimming of hawk Robert Kaplan’s views on tapering and the conduct of US monetary policy. Another strong earnings season has provided the foundation for gains throughout the year, and has meant that even small dips like last week are seen as buying opportunities. If there is any nervousness about this week’s Jackson Hole symposium it certainly isn’t showing up today. Given how much this tapering has been discussed and debated in markets over the past few months, it seems any risk of a repeat of 2013’s Taper Tantrum is small. European stocks are more muted in their gains, but nonetheless a broad movement back into stocks is taking place, in defiance of the ongoing struggle against Covid-19’s Delta variant.

Bid rumours over the weekend have provided the spark for Sainsbury’s, which at least helps to liven up an otherwise quiet day for UK corporate reporting. The supermarkets, with their reliable income streams and large property portfolios, do have plenty of attractions, but it is also the case that UK plc as a whole is cheaper than the US, something that recent sterling strength has not entirely undone. We can expect a few more bid stories to appear in coming months, particularly if sterling’s recent weakness against the dollar continues.